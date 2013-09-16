2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.5 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
Vermillion-orange
Hinged lid
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
4.4
of 5
24
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Merk
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Product! - Does just what it says!! - Happy to Recommend!!!
Wanted a smallish kettle to fit limited space !!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Alex101
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Product! - Does just what it says!! - Happy to Recommend!!!
Wanted a smallish kettle to fit limited space !!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Terry55
13/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great for a quick cuppa
This kettle is very efficient. I like the fact that you can boil as little as one cup of water and it boils really fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle