2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.25 L 2400 W
1 cup indicator
Brushed metal
Hinged lid
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Elegant red light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
영기리차드
20/01/2015
한국
사용하기편리하고세련된디자인에안전까지생각한좋은제품
아직 많이 사용해보진 않았지만 깔끔하고 세련된 메탈 디자인에 인테리어 효과까지 주방이 새로워 보입니다 내부도 스테인리스로 되어 있어 위생적이고 거름망이 이물질들을 한번 더 걸러줘서 좋습니다 그리고 안전장치까지 잘 되어있어 추천하고 싶은 제품이예요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자
Nocturne
04/11/2013
한국
무광의 고급스러운 메탈의 느낌과 안정감을 주는 디자인의 어우러짐
안정감주는 디자인만큼 빠른속도의 물 끓임으로 인해 포트의 기능을 100% 만족시켜주는 제품입니다 또한 필립스의 무상AS 2년이라는 신뢰감은 전기포트의 쓰임이 물과 전기의 만남임에도 불구하고 소비자로 하여금 안심하고 사용할수있는 토대를 마련해 줍니다
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자