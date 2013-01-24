Home
Daily Collection

Mini kettle

HD4608/70
  • Boil just what you need Boil just what you need Boil just what you need
    Boil just what you need

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this mini kettle allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

      Boil just what you need

      This mini kettle save up to 50% energy

      • 0.8 L 2400 W
      • 1 cup indicator
      • White and Blue
      • Hinged lid
      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant blue light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • Ergonomic grip
        • Lid and spout filling
        • Wide opening lid

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        0.8  L
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        900  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        22.5 x 22.5 x 22.5  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        15.8 x 18.5 x 22  mm

      • Design

        Color
        White and blue

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)

