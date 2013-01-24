Search terms
Kids safe, family perfect!
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Kids safe, family perfect!
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits
The kid-friendly comb, with rounded tips and short teeth is especially suitable for the youngest members of your family. It glides smoothly over the skin without scratching, to give a safe and pleasant haircut every time. Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb which provides 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.
No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.
Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.
Power system
Cutting system
Ease of use
Service