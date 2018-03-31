2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC5446/15
Kids safe, family perfect!
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family.
Stainless steel blades
Kids comb
24 length settings
75mins cordless use/8h charge
The kid-friendly comb, with rounded tips and short teeth is especially suitable for the youngest members of your family. It glides smoothly over the skin without scratching, to give a safe and pleasant haircut every time. Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb which provides 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
Andrew60
31/03/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Excellent but will be better if have longer attachable combs
It is a very good product. It would be much better if it was made to be waterproof and if more attachable combs with longer lengths were included.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper
sham
13/09/2016
Malaysia
excellent product
I like it a lot. Make my life easier. I have been using it for almost 3 months already and nothing I can complain about it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper
mimitako25
14/06/2016
日本
家族みんなで
細かい長さ調整ができるのがいいですね。 子供の散髪に大活躍です。家族みんなで愛用しています。 おすすめです。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 ファミリーヘアーカッター
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 ファミリーヘアーカッター
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Versus its Philips predecessor