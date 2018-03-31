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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 5000Hair clipper

HC5446/15

4.2

| (5) Reviews

Kids safe, family perfect!

Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with DualCut Technology and kids comb

Kids safe, family perfect!

  • Stainless steel blades

  • Kids comb

  • 24 length settings

  • 75mins cordless use/8h charge

Includes a kids comb with 24 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

Includes a kids comb with 24 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

The kid-friendly comb, with rounded tips and short teeth is especially suitable for the youngest members of your family. It glides smoothly over the skin without scratching, to give a safe and pleasant haircut every time. Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb which provides 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

4
2
1

31/03/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Excellent but will be better if have longer attachable combs

It is a very good product. It would be much better if it was made to be waterproof and if more attachable combs with longer lengths were included.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper

13/09/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

excellent product

I like it a lot. Make my life easier. I have been using it for almost 3 months already and nothing I can complain about it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 Hair clipper

14/06/2016

日本

日本

家族みんなで

細かい長さ調整ができるのがいいですね。 子供の散髪に大活躍です。家族みんなで愛用しています。 おすすめです。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 ファミリーヘアーカッター

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5446/15 ファミリーヘアーカッター

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor