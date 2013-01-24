Home
PerfectCare Expert

Steam generator iron

GC9240/02
    Ultra fast ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

      Ultra fast ironing

      with no temperature adjustment required

      • Up to 6.5 bar pressure
      • 260 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 1.5L detachable water tank
      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

      1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Steam boost up to 260 g

      Steam boost up to 260 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Tested and approved by independent textile experts

      This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.

      Up to 6 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Steam boost
        260  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 6
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W
        Safe rest
        yes
        Steam output control
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        • Detachable water tank
        • Extra large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc
        Calc clean reminder
        Yes

