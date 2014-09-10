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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02

Discontinued

PerfectCare ExpertSteam generator iron

GC9240/02

4.4

| (18) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Ultra fast ironing

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

See all benefits

with no temperature adjustment required

Ultra fast ironing

  • Up to 6.5 bar pressure

  • 260 g steam boost

  • Carry lock

  • 1.5L detachable water tank

Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

18

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
1

10/09/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product easy to use

The only problem that i encountered was that the screw hole at the plastic base of the iron becomes bigger and loosen as time goes by because of the heat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

11/09/2014

Australia

Australia

Love it

I will never go back to the standard iron again. My 3 kids arrive home on a Friday night from weekly boarding school and hit me with their dirty washing, it used to take me all afternoon to do their ironing, now it is done in under 2 hours. I find I iron everything because its so fast and does a great job, no longer need to put the denim in the freezer to get the creases out. Its so good you almost always only have to iron one side of a garment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

22/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So good I bought another

I had this iron for just over 5 years and it transformed the choir of ironing, but unfortunately after 5+ years of sterling work it started to smoke followed by a flash and so it was time for safety reasons to look for a replacement and I had no hesitation in going for the latest model of this iron from Phillips lets hope it is as good as the one it replaced.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

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