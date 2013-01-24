Home
Pressurised steam generator

GC6540
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam
    Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized Philips system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR999.00

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Compact powerful steam generator

      • ECO setting
      • 150 g steam boost
      • CarryLock
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Easy set-up and storage

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment.

      Constant steam up to 110 g/min for fast crease removal

      Constant steam up to 110 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        110  g/min
        Steam boost
        150  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 4
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        1980 - 2350  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        800  ml
        Heat up time
        6  min
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.7  m

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy rinsing

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Product dimensions
        31.9 x 19.9 x 16.6  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4  kg

