All-in-One 8000 Series

All-in-One ironing solution

GC628/86
    The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

    The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

    The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

    The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

      Easily select any angle to steam your garments conveniently

      The multi-angle board can be pivoted to any position you require, for a flexible and convenient experience.

      Dual Heating technology for powerful penetrating steam

      Dual-heating technology enables powerful penetrating steam to banish creases ensuring your clothes look their very best.

      OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed*

      OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, you can iron everything from jeans to silk with one optimal temperature setting.

      Refresh your clothes easily

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria** and removes odors to keep clothes refreshed and prolong their lifetime.

      Powerful and continuous steam for great results

      The continuous steam rate delivers effortless steaming, with the perfect amount of steam to remove creases and make fast work of all your ironing.

      Tackle any wrinkle with ease

      The steam plate on the device features triple precision tips, designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

      Hang your clothes conveniently

      The top hook conveniently hangs your garments from a clothes hanger and then easily folds away if you don’t need it.

      Drip-free ironing at any angle

      The board cover is designed using 4 layers to prevent drips when using the board at different angles, helping to speed up your results for any of your garments.

      Rotatable steamer dock to keep your steamer in reach

      Easily store the steamer head in the rotatable dock which enables you to always have the steamer within reach.

      Designed for tricky areas

      The tapered board helps to steam garments with tricky areas with ease. Perfect for collars, sleeves, shoulder areas and kid's clothes.

      Long-lasting steam performance

      Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, for peace of mind when left unattended.

      Handy wheels for easy and fast transportation

      Integrated wheels enable you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        2000
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Special water inlet
        For extra hygiene
        Auto shut off
        Yes
        Save on all fabrics
        Even delicates like silk

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2020-2400
        Continuous steam
        90
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240
        Ready to use
        1.5
        Variable steam
        5 + ECO
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Pressure Bar
        Max 6 bar pump

      • Storage

        Integrated wheels
        For easy transportation

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.69
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        60.7 x 51 x 46
        Board size (WxHxL)
        41.2 x 78. 9 x 5.2
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        Base dimensions : 33.4 x 45.2x 34.4
        Weight of board
        1.2
        Cover size (WxHxL)
        42.7 x 80.5 x 6.7
        Total weight with packaging
        13.4
        Foam layer thickness
        Cover thickness : 7.5
        Ironing surface
        56.4
        Weight of iron + base
        8.1
        Pole dimensions extended
        Height : 155

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          On all ironable garments
          • “Continuous steam removes odors and kills >99.9% of bacteria and dust mites *” *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

