Revive your delicate clothes with steam
New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal. See all benefits
Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a premium gold ceramic coating that enables better gliding, scratch and corrosion resistance.
For easier ironing and improved results on shoulder parts, the smart 3D fabric pad provides a better fit for the garment and support while ironing. The 3D pad is removable so that you can use the hanger for different type of garments such as blouses, dresses, trousers and skirts.
Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments. The ECO mode lets you save energy without compromising on results.
1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory.
Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.
Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.
Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
