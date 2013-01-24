Home
QuickTouch

Garment Steamer

GC510/05
Overall Rating / 5
  Removes obvious creases in no time
    Removes obvious creases in no time

    Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly. See all benefits

      Removes obvious creases in no time

      Powerful garment steamer

      • 1500 W
      • Glove
      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Easy to use

      Easy to use

      The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

      No ironing board needed

      No ironing board needed

      By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

      The steamer is safe to use on all garments. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        30  g/min
        Power
        1280  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1000  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Hose length
        1.5  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        25.5 x 34.5 x 21.5  cm
        Packaging dimensions
        33.5 x 41 x 23.5  cm
        Voltage
        220  V
        Weight of product
        2.8  kg

      • Accessories

        Easy steamer head holder
        Yes

