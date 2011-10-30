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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC510/05
  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC510/05

Discontinued

QuickTouchGarment Steamer

GC510/05

2.8

| (20) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Removes obvious creases in no time

Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly.

See all benefits

Powerful garment steamer

Removes obvious creases in no time

  • 1500 W

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Easy to use

Easy to use

The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

20

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

30/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

This product very useful with man. Because very easy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer

12/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I already own a normal flat iron before getting this. It's pretty useful (fast and relatively straight). Don't expect it to perform as well as a flat iron but it is good enough for daily usage. Just save the flat iron for the tough ones. It croaks quite a bit but gets better after you get the hang of it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer

07/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Quick and easy to use. Start up time not too long.;

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer

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