    Azur Elite Steam Iron

    GC5039/30

    Our smartest & most powerful steam iron Guaranteed no burns *, automatic intelligent steam release

     * on all ironable fabrics only

    • Guaranteed no burns and no temperature settings required with OptimalTEMP technology
    • DynamiQ mode releases perfect amount of steam when you need it
    • Turbo steam pump for up to 50 % more steam through fabric for creases to disappear faster
    • Smart calc reminder and Quick Calc release in 15s for long lasting steam performance
    • Our best gliding & scratch-resistant soleplate

    • Specification highlights

      • Continuous steam

        75  g/min

      • Descaling and cleaning

        Quick Calc Release

    • Specifications

      Continuous steam
      • 75 g/min
      Ionic Deep Steam
      • Yes
      Power
      • 3000 W
      Steam boost
      • 260 g
      Vertical steam
      • Yes
      Soleplate name
      • SteamGlide Advanced
      Water tank capacity
      • 350 ml
      Extra stable heel rest
      • Yes
      Drip stop
      • Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      • Yes
      Auto shut-off
      • Yes
      Cord length
      • 3 m
      Scale management
      Scale management
      Descaling and cleaning
      • Quick Calc Release
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      • 33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5 cm
      2 year worldwide guarantee
      • Yes
      Energy saving mode
      • Yes
      User manual
      • 100% recycled paper

