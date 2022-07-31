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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5030/20

Discontinued

Azur EliteSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC5030/20

4.2

| (102) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*

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Guaranteed no burns,with intelligent steam release

Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

  • 2400 W

  • 55 g/min continuous steam

  • 240g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, ECO and OFF

Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, ECO and OFF

Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, ECO steam mode with minimum constant steam saves up to 20% energy and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam

DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

102

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

31/07/2022

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent Iron

Hi I have had my Phillips Azure Iron for 6 weeks. It is by far the best Iron I have ever used An absolute pleasure to use, my garments all look wonderful. I would highly recommend Phillips Azure.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

16/06/2022

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Love my new Philips Azure Iron

Such an amazing irons - intuitive setting ensures exactly the right level of heat and steam for the fabric. It’s fantastic.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

14/06/2022

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Must buy, 5 star

Excellent product, ironing has never been so easy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

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Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable fabrics

  2. Compared to GC4910