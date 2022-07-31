2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*
2400 W
55 g/min continuous steam
240g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .
Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, ECO steam mode with minimum constant steam saves up to 20% energy and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam
Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.
Awards
4.2
of 5
102
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Ironny
31/07/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent Iron
Hi I have had my Phillips Azure Iron for 6 weeks. It is by far the best Iron I have ever used An absolute pleasure to use, my garments all look wonderful. I would highly recommend Phillips Azure.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
BillyBB
16/06/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
Love my new Philips Azure Iron
Such an amazing irons - intuitive setting ensures exactly the right level of heat and steam for the fabric. It’s fantastic.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Hjak
14/06/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
Must buy, 5 star
Excellent product, ironing has never been so easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5031/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to GC4910