PerfectCare Azur

Steam iron

GC4916/00
    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever. See all benefits

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Ironing perfected

      • Steam 50g/min;190g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • Safe for all ironable garments
      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      Tested and approved by independent textile experts

      This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

      Quattro Precision Tip for an easy reach in tricky areas

      The Quattro Precision Tip of the steam iron allows you to reach into the most difficult to reach areas while ironing. Iron closely around the buttons with the button groove; having a speedy designed shape for better visibility; a Precision SteamBoost area for a focussed shot of steam and the slim tip for delicate ironing complete the Quattro Precision Tip.

      Iron with smart light feedback indicator

      Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

      2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

      2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 200 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

      100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        Up to 50  g/min
        Steam boost
        190  g
        Power
        2800  W
        Spray
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        10% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.75  kg

