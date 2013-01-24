Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4527/00
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4527/00
    Find support for this product

    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate . See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR404.00

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate . See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Faster*, Easier and Smarter

      More effective calc clean with calc container

      • Steam 50g/min;220g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2600 Watts
      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 220 g to remove toughest creases

      Steam boost up to 220 g to remove toughest creases

      Steam boost up to 220 g to remove toughest creases

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      2600W for fast iron heat up

      2600W for fast iron heat up

      With the 2600W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up very fast and give a powerful performance to deliver suberb ironing results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Power
        2600  W
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        220  g

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self clean

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        34,1*30*36  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16*32,6*14  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1,52  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1,75  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron