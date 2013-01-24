Home
EnergyCare Steam iron

GC3760/32
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      • 2400 W
      • 160 g steam boost
      • Safety auto off
      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam boost
        160 g
        Power
        2400 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg
        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

