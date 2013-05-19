2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3760/32
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
2400 W
160 g steam boost
Safety auto off
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Awards
Reviews