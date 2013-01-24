Home
Philips

EcoCare

Steam iron

GC3740/02
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy. 100% steam power, 25%* less energy. 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
    EcoCare Steam iron

    GC3740/02
    100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

    The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled.

    EcoCare Steam iron

    EcoCare Steam iron

      100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

      with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

      • 2400 W
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Steam boost up to 140 g

      Steam boost up to 140 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        140  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        25% energy reduction
        Recycled materials
        30  %

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

