2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
Auto Shut Off
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Awards
4.2
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RajaKandukuri
14/09/2011
Singapore
The Product is more than what I have been advised and thought of. Its just amazing and so easy. Takes seconds to press the hard wrinkled clothes. Worth the price and definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron
lin_hwaho
01/08/2011
Singapore
trustworthy product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron
Tuan_KeongTuan_KeongOng
30/06/2011
Singapore
good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron