Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Steam iron

GC3660
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Steam iron

    GC3660
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR339.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR339.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      Steam iron for greener results

      • Auto Shut Off
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        130  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        3  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item