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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC320/05

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC320/05

2.8

| (4) Reviews

1 award

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier.

See all benefits

powerful steamer

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 1000 W

  • Steam-on-demand

  • Brush

  • Storage bag

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Fast heat up time

Fast heat up time

The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

22/07/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Not bad at all

Actually the product is not bad at all. I dont really like pressing the iron onto clothes, i think its quite tiring and annoying. but the cons of this thing is, it uses so much water. It takes half of tank to steam one cotton shirt. Definitely recommended to students or anyone who's ironing not many cloth each time. Not recommended to housewives who steamed many clothes at one time. Well for me, it is a good purchased as my ironing made easy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer

06/07/2020

Philippines

Philippines

Easy to use

Handy and lightweight. Pricey but with almost 2 years of usage, It's worth it. Hoping to have more water capacity to avoid refilling every t-shirt.

Pros

Lightweight, easy to use, handy

Cons

Need to refill the water almost every t-shirt or polo. Hoping for bigger water container.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-07-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-07-06

16/07/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Broken easily!

I used this product only first or second time. But it alreay broken! The steam head never make steam. Maybe there is some block inside product. I don't want to buy your product anymore.

This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer

This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer

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