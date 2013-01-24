Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Steam iron

GC2960/02
Overall Rating / 5
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Steam iron

    GC2960/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR219.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR219.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      • -{discount-value}

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2200 W
      • 35 g/min steam
      • 110 g steam boost
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Power Global
        2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1.2  kg

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 110 gr/min

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item