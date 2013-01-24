Search terms
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Crease removal