1

PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2910/02
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2910/02
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR159.00
    PowerLife Steam iron

    PowerLife Steam iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2000W
      • 30 g/min steam
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Power Global
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1.2  kg

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 90 gr/min

