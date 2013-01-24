Search terms
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications