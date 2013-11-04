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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02

Discontinued

2800 seriesSteam iron

GC2860/02

3.9

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

With new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2100W

  • 32g/min steam

  • 95g steam boost

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

Constant high steam output

Constant high steam output

2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

04/11/2013

한국

한국

가볍고 잘다려짐

참좋은 상품이라고 생각합니다. 전에도 필립스제품을 썼고, 지금도 쓰고 있고, 앞으로도 또 쓸 수 있는 믿을 수 있고 계속 진화하는 제품이라 좋습니다

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 스팀 다리미

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 스팀 다리미

19/09/2011

Singapore

Singapore

very good and handy. Easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron

11/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Alvin Xu of Philips Showroom has been a great help, guiding me along how to register this; otherwise I would have great difficulties to do so Thanks, Alvin!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron

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