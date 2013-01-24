Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Steam iron

GC2640
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC2640
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 95 g steam boost, 2100 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 95 g steam boost, 2100 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 95 g steam boost, 2100 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 95 g steam boost, 2100 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Simple, fast and effective

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      Constant high steam output

      Constant high steam output

      2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Durable stainless-steel soleplate

      Durable stainless-steel soleplate

      Durable and fast gliding stainless-steel soleplate.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        2  m
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 32 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 95 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Stainless-steel soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2100
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1,2

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item