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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Steam iron
Discontinued
GC2640/03
1 award
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Durable and fast gliding stainless-steel soleplate.
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