Efficient ironing board
The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help get through the ironing faster and easier.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Efficient ironing board
The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help get through the ironing faster and easier.
Efficient ironing board
The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help get through the ironing faster and easier.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Efficient ironing board
The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help get through the ironing faster and easier.
The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.
Transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage. The ironing board is supported by double leg construction with anti-slip feet caps that provides extra stability.
Board cover
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.