Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Steam iron

GC1490
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC1490
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR89.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR89.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Simple, fast and effective

      Self-clean steam iron

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Less refilling with large 270 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Continuous steam output
        20  g/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        1400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        270  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg
        Voltage
        220  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item