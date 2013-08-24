2 year warranty
Discontinued
Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Davidy
24/08/2013
Malaysia
Make ironing easy
Save our daily efforts and times with this machine. Saving time mean money so this transform to more time for other activities.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1420/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1420/02 Steam iron