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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM12FD175E/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 128GB

        • Motion Edition 3.2

        • 3-pack

        128GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 128GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Trendy colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet - English

        • PDF file, 148 kB
        • 21 July 2026

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