SmartPro Active

Robot vacuum cleaner

FC8822/01
  • Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster* Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster* Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster*
    -{discount-value}

    SmartPro Active Robot vacuum cleaner

    FC8822/01
      Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster*

      WithTriActive XL nozzle and 3-Step Clean system

      • 3-step cleaning system
      • 120 min runtime
      • Click-on mopping
      • TriActive XL nozzle
      Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles

      Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles

      The new Philips robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 6 Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles such as walls, lamps or cables, so your floors are cleaned carefully.Finally you can enjoy a clean house without your interference.

      Schedule your weekly cleaning

      Schedule your weekly cleaning

      Cleaner offers a weekly scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session one week in advance, with the possibility to set a different time for each day excluding one day. The Robot will activate even if you are not at home, so you can enjoy a clean house.

      Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

      Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

      The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 min.

      Virtual wall to keep the robot out of off- limit areas

      Virtual wall to keep the robot out of off- limit areas

      The Virtual wall creates an invisible barrier that the Robot cannot cross. This invisible barrier can be used to confine the Robot to a particular room or area, and preventing it from getting too close to electrical or computer cords, delicate objects on the floor, etc. The virtual wall has a reach of 2 meters approximately.

      3-step cleaning system including dry mopping function

      3-step cleaning system including dry mopping function

      First two long brushes swipe dirt and dust into the path of the robot. Then, the nozzle picks up dirt and dust thanks to its powerful motor. Lastly, the click-on mopping pad enhances the cleaning by collecting even the finest dust from your floors.

      The robot detects the most dirty areas for a deeper clean

      The robot detects the most dirty areas for a deeper clean

      The dust sensor feature enables the robot to automatically recognize the areas where most dust is accumulated, so it stays in that area for a few seconds more to have a deeper cleaning.

      4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

      4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

      4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas in your home. The z-type mode drives the robot in a parallel zig-zag pattern, when it discovers a relatively larger space. The bounce mode drives the robot in a straight line, when it bumps into an object the robot will choose another random direction. With the spiral mode the robot moves in a spiral motion with an increasing radius. The wall-following mode drives the robot to clean while staying close and parallel to the wall.

      TURBO suction mode for intensive cleaning

      TURBO suction mode for intensive cleaning

      Turbo suction mode for intensive cleaning.

      Remote to control the robot from a distance

      Remote to control the robot from a distance

      The remote control allows you to control the Robotic Vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. You can tell the robot to start and stop, guide it to any direction, change the cleaning path or ask the robot to go back to the docking station.

      TriActive XL nozzle cleans double the area in one stroke

      TriActive XL nozzle cleans double the area in one stroke

      TriActive XL nozzle offers you efficient and thorough cleaning performance, now 2 times faster due to: 1. Extra-wide nozzle covers twice as much floor area in one stroke. 2. The three suction inlets collect dust from front and both sides. 3. The flexible strip collects any dust left behind. 4. Contour following nozzle minimize section power loss on different floors.

      Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

      The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, up to 25 sensors, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Deco Ring
        Bright Chrome, High Gloss Ring, electroplated

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        • 1 x Filter
        • Base Station
        • Side brushes (1 pair)
        • Dry mop
        • Remote control
        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • 1 x Virtual wall

      • Design

        Color
        Beluga metallic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        80 x 330  mm
        Weight of product
        1.95  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        4.0  kg

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.65  W

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Sound power level
        63.4  dB
        Battery voltage
        14.8  V
        Charging time
        4  hour(s)
        Runtime
        120  minute(s)

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.4  L

      • Usability

        Cleaning modes
        4
        Infrared sensors
        Yes
        Types of Floors
        • Carpet
        • Hardfloor
        Dust sensor
        Yes
        Smart detection system
        25 sensors
        Threshold climbing
        15  mm
        Weekly scheduling
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

