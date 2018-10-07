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  • Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster* Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster* Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster*

    SmartPro Active Robot vacuum cleaner

    FC8822/01

    Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster*

    The Philips SmartPro Active robot vacuum cleaner cleans 2 times faster thanks to the combination of TriActive XL brushless nozzle, strong suction power with 1800Pa Turbo mode and 3-Step clean system with dry mopping.

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    SmartPro Active Robot vacuum cleaner

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    Thorough and advanced clean, now 2 times faster*

    WithTriActive XL nozzle and 3-Step Clean system

    • 3-step cleaning system
    • 120 min runtime
    • Click-on mopping
    • TriActive XL nozzle
    Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles

    Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles

    The new Philips robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 6 Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles such as walls, lamps or cables, so your floors are cleaned carefully.Finally you can enjoy a clean house without your interference.

    Schedule your weekly cleaning

    Schedule your weekly cleaning

    Cleaner offers a weekly scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session one week in advance, with the possibility to set a different time for each day excluding one day. The Robot will activate even if you are not at home, so you can enjoy a clean house.

    Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

    Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

    The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 min.

    Virtual wall to keep the robot out of off- limit areas

    Virtual wall to keep the robot out of off- limit areas

    The Virtual wall creates an invisible barrier that the Robot cannot cross. This invisible barrier can be used to confine the Robot to a particular room or area, and preventing it from getting too close to electrical or computer cords, delicate objects on the floor, etc. The virtual wall has a reach of 2 meters approximately.

    3-step cleaning system including dry mopping function

    3-step cleaning system including dry mopping function

    First two long brushes swipe dirt and dust into the path of the robot. Then, the nozzle picks up dirt and dust thanks to its powerful motor. Lastly, the click-on mopping pad enhances the cleaning by collecting even the finest dust from your floors.

    The robot detects the most dirty areas for a deeper clean

    The robot detects the most dirty areas for a deeper clean

    The dust sensor feature enables the robot to automatically recognize the areas where most dust is accumulated, so it stays in that area for a few seconds more to have a deeper cleaning.

    4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

    4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

    4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas in your home. The z-type mode drives the robot in a parallel zig-zag pattern, when it discovers a relatively larger space. The bounce mode drives the robot in a straight line, when it bumps into an object the robot will choose another random direction. With the spiral mode the robot moves in a spiral motion with an increasing radius. The wall-following mode drives the robot to clean while staying close and parallel to the wall.

    TURBO suction mode for intensive cleaning

    TURBO suction mode for intensive cleaning

    Turbo suction mode for intensive cleaning.

    Remote to control the robot from a distance

    Remote to control the robot from a distance

    The remote control allows you to control the Robotic Vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. You can tell the robot to start and stop, guide it to any direction, change the cleaning path or ask the robot to go back to the docking station.

    TriActive XL nozzle cleans double the area in one stroke

    TriActive XL nozzle cleans double the area in one stroke

    TriActive XL nozzle offers you efficient and thorough cleaning performance, now 2 times faster due to: 1. Extra-wide nozzle covers twice as much floor area in one stroke. 2. The three suction inlets collect dust from front and both sides. 3. The flexible strip collects any dust left behind. 4. Contour following nozzle minimize section power loss on different floors.

    Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

    The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, up to 25 sensors, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Deco Ring
      Bright Chrome, High Gloss Ring, electroplated

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      • 1 x Filter
      • Base Station
      • Side brushes (1 pair)
      • Dry mop
      • Remote control
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • 1 x Virtual wall

    • Design

      Color
      Beluga metallic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      80 x 330  mm
      Weight of product
      1.95  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      4.0  kg

    • Sustainability

      Stand-by power consumption
      0.65  W

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      63.4  dB
      Battery voltage
      14.8  V
      Charging time
      4  hour(s)
      Runtime
      120  minute(s)

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.4  l

    • Usability

      Cleaning modes
      4
      Infrared sensors
      Yes
      Types of Floors
      • Carpet
      • Hardfloor
      Dust sensor
      Yes
      Smart detection system
      25 sensors
      Threshold climbing
      15  mm
      Weekly scheduling
      Yes

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