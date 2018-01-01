Search terms

SmartPro Easy

Robot vacuum cleaner

FC8794/01
    The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits

      Full performance, smart cleaning

      Extra slim, vacuums&mops difficult to reach areas

      • Ultra-Slim Design
      • 3-step cleaning system
      • Wet mopping
      24 hours advance scheduling

      24 hours advance scheduling

      Philips SmartPro Easy offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.

      3-step cleaning system including wet mopping function

      3-step cleaning system including wet mopping function

      First two long brushes swipe dirt and dust into the path of the robot. Then, the nozzle picks up dirt and dust thanks to its powerful motor. Lastly, a wet-able microfiber pad enhances the cleaning by collecting even the finest dust from your floors.

      4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

      4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

      Depending on the type of the room, the Robotic Vacuum cleaner will follow one or several cleaning modes: Z-type cleaning, spiral, bounce or wall-following cleaning patterns.

      5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

      5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

      Philips robot vacuum cleaner has a very compact and slim design that allows it to clean under very low spaces.

      600 Pa high power for strong suction

      600 Pa high power for strong suction

      Compact but strong - your Philips robot vacuum cleaner has 600 Pa of suction power, so it can clean efficiently with the power you need to get rid of dust and dirt, fast.

      Easy to empty dust bucket

      Easy to empty dust bucket

      You can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

      One button operation

      One button operation

      Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.

      Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

      Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

      Philips SmartPro Easy is equipped with the Smart Detection System 2, a combination of smart chips, up to 23 sensors and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning trategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

      Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

      Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

      Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter captures 99.5% of fine dust particles while filtering the exhaust air. This keeps dust securely within the container, preventing secondary contamination.

      Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

      Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

      The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 105 min.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        14.8  V
        Charging time
        4  hour(s)
        Runtime
        105  minute(s)
        Sensors
        23 sensors
        Suction Power (Max Pa)
        600

      • Design

        Color
        • Black
        • Electric aqua

      • Usability

        Cleaning modes
        4
        24-hour scheduling
        Yes
        Types of Floors
        • Carpet
        • Hardfloor

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • Charging base
        • Micro fiber pad
        • Side brushes
        • Exhaust filter
        • Remote control

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        300x300x58.5  mm
        Weight of product
        2  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.4  L
        Filter
        EPA 12 filter

