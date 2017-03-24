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    SmartPro Easy Robot vacuum cleaner

    FC8792/01

    Full performance, smart cleaning

    The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all.

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    SmartPro Easy Robot vacuum cleaner

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    Full performance, smart cleaning

    Extra slim, vacuums difficult to reach areas

    • Ultra-Slim Design
    • 2-step cleaning system
    2-step cleaning system to capture dust and dirt

    2-step cleaning system to capture dust and dirt

    Side brushes and a vacuum remove dirt and dust from your floors. The exhaust filter traps fine dust and particles. It captures dirt and dust.

    24 hours advance scheduling

    24 hours advance scheduling

    Philips SmartPro Easy offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.

    4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

    4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

    Depending on the type of the room, the Robotic Vacuum cleaner will follow one or several cleaning modes: Z-type cleaning, spiral, bounce or wall-following cleaning patterns.

    5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

    5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

    Philips robot vacuum cleaner has a very compact and slim design that allows it to clean under very low spaces.

    600 Pa high power for strong suction

    600 Pa high power for strong suction

    Compact but strong - your Philips robot vacuum cleaner has 600 Pa of suction power, so it can clean efficiently with the power you need to get rid of dust and dirt, fast.

    Easy to empty dust bucket

    Easy to empty dust bucket

    You can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

    One button operation

    One button operation

    Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.

    Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

    Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

    Philips SmartPro Easy is equipped with the Smart Detection System 2, a combination of smart chips, up to 23 sensors and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning trategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

    Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

    Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

    Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter captures 99.5% of fine dust particles while filtering the exhaust air. This keeps dust securely within the container, preventing secondary contamination.

    Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

    Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

    The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 105 min.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Charging base
      • Side brushes
      • Exhaust filter
      • Remote control

    • Design

      Color
      Dark Royal Blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      300x300x58.5  mm
      Weight of product
      2  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Battery voltage
      14.8  V
      Charging time
      4  hour(s)
      Runtime
      105  minute(s)
      Sensors
      23 sensors
      Suction Power (Max Pa)
      600

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.4  l
      Filter
      EPA 12 filter

    • Usability

      Cleaning modes
      4
      24-hour scheduling
      Yes
      Types of Floors
      • Carpet
      • Hardfloor

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