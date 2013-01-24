Home
SmartPro Compact

Robot vacuum cleaner

FC8776/01
  Full performance, smart cleaning
    Full performance, smart cleaning

    The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you, now 2 times faster due to the TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large width. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the robot optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home

      Full performance, smart cleaning

      Thorough clean, now 2 times faster*

      • TriActive XL nozzle
      • 6 cm slim design
      • 4 wheels system
      • 120 min runtime
      TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large nozzle width

      TriActive XL nozzle offers you efficient and thorough cleaning performance, now 2 times faster due to: 1. Extra-wide nozzle covers twice as much floor area in one stroke. 2. The three suction inlets collect dust from front and both sides. 3. The flexible strip collects any dust left behind.

      6 cm slim design to clean under low spaces

      With its slim design at only 6 cm of height, your robot can easily reach under low spaces and remove the dust accumulated under your furniture.

      Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

      The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

      Infrared sensors to avoid bumping into obstacles

      The new Philips robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 6 infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles such as walls, lamps or cables, so your floors are cleaned carefully. Finally, you can enjoy clean house without your interference.

      Ability to schedule cleaning 24 hours in advance

      The new robot vacuum cleaner offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.

      Automatically returns to dock to recharge

      When the battery of the Philips robot vacuum cleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.

      Remote to control the robot from a distance

      The remote control allows you to control the Robotic Vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. You can tell the robot to start and stop, guide it to any direction, change the cleaning path or ask the robot to go back to the docking station.

      Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

      The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 min.

      4 cleaning styles to adapt to rooms

      Thanks to the 4 cleaning styles, your robot is able to choose an effective and efficient strategy to clean your room.

      2 extra-long brushes for corner cleaning

      Thanks to the 2 extra-long brushes, your robot swipes dirt and dust from corners and plinths, and cleans where other robots cannot reach.

      4-wheels system to easily cross over thresholds

      The new SmartPro Compact with TriActive XL nozzle has 4 wheels drive system, compared to traditional robots with 2 wheels. The 4-wheels drive helps your robot to cross over thresholds easily.

      Extra filter for full year maintenance

      Extra filter for full year maintenance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        12.8  V
        Charging time
        4  hour(s)
        Runtime
        120  minute(s)
        Sound power level
        58  dB

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        24-hour scheduling
        Yes
        Dust sensor
        Yes
        Floor types
        Hard floors
        Smart detection system
        18 sensors
        Threshold climbing
        17  mm
        Cleaning modes
        4

      • Design

        Design features
        Stairs detector
        Color
        Bright copper

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.30  L
        Filter
        3M filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • Side brushes
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive XL nozzle
        Other accessories
        • 2 x Filter
        • Remote control
        • Docking station

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.62  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        60.1 x 330  mm
        Weight of product
        1.73  kg

          • Based on IEC coverage test compared to Philips FC8800.