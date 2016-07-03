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    SmartPro Compact Robot vacuum cleaner

    FC8776/01

    Full performance, smart cleaning

    The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you, now 2 times faster due to the TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large width. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the robot optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home

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    SmartPro Compact Robot vacuum cleaner

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    Full performance, smart cleaning

    Thorough clean, now 2 times faster*

    • TriActive XL nozzle
    • 6 cm slim design
    • 4 wheels system
    • 120 min runtime
    TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large nozzle width

    TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large nozzle width

    TriActive XL nozzle offers you efficient and thorough cleaning performance, now 2 times faster due to: 1. Extra-wide nozzle covers twice as much floor area in one stroke. 2. The three suction inlets collect dust from front and both sides. 3. The flexible strip collects any dust left behind.

    6 cm slim design to clean under low spaces

    6 cm slim design to clean under low spaces

    With its slim design at only 6 cm of height, your robot can easily reach under low spaces and remove the dust accumulated under your furniture.

    Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

    Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

    The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

    Infrared sensors to avoid bumping into obstacles

    Infrared sensors to avoid bumping into obstacles

    The new Philips robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 6 infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles such as walls, lamps or cables, so your floors are cleaned carefully. Finally, you can enjoy clean house without your interference.

    Ability to schedule cleaning 24 hours in advance

    Ability to schedule cleaning 24 hours in advance

    The new robot vacuum cleaner offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.

    Automatically returns to dock to recharge

    Automatically returns to dock to recharge

    When the battery of the Philips When the battery of the Philips robot vacuum cleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.obot vacuum cleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.

    Remote to control the robot from a distance

    Remote to control the robot from a distance

    The remote control allows you to control the Robotic Vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. You can tell the robot to start and stop, guide it to any direction, change the cleaning path or ask the robot to go back to the docking station.

    Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

    Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

    The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 min.

    4 cleaning styles to adapt to rooms

    Thanks to the 4 cleaning styles, your robot is able to choose an effective and efficient strategy to clean your room.

    2 extra-long brushes for corner cleaning

    Thanks to the 2 extra-long brushes, your robot swipes dirt and dust from corners and plinths, and cleans where other robots cannot reach.

    4-wheels system to easily cross over thresholds

    The new SmartPro Compact with TriActive XL nozzle has 4 wheels drive system, compared to traditional robots with 2 wheels. The 4-wheels drive helps your robot to cross over thresholds easily.

    Extra filter for full year maintenance

    Extra filter for full year maintenance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive XL nozzle
      Other accessories
      • 2 x Filter
      • Remote control
      • Docking station
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Side brushes

    • Design

      Design features
      Stairs detector
      Color
      Bright copper

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      60.1 x 330  mm
      Weight of product
      1.73  kg

    • Sustainability

      Stand-by power consumption
      0.62  W

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      58  dB
      Battery voltage
      12.8  V
      Charging time
      4  hour(s)
      Runtime
      120  minute(s)

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.30  l
      Filter
      3M filter

    • Usability

      Cleaning modes
      4
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      24-hour scheduling
      Yes
      Dust sensor
      Yes
      Smart detection system
      18 sensors
      Threshold climbing
      17  mm
      Floor types
      Hard floors

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    • Based on IEC coverage test compared to Philips FC8800.
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