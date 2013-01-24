Search terms
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you, now 2 times faster due to the TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large width. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the robot optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home See all benefits
TriActive XL nozzle offers you efficient and thorough cleaning performance, now 2 times faster due to: 1. Extra-wide nozzle covers twice as much floor area in one stroke. 2. The three suction inlets collect dust from front and both sides. 3. The flexible strip collects any dust left behind.
With its slim design at only 6 cm of height, your robot can easily reach under low spaces and remove the dust accumulated under your furniture.
The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.
The new Philips robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 6 infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles such as walls, lamps or cables, so your floors are cleaned carefully. Finally, you can enjoy clean house without your interference.
The new robot vacuum cleaner offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.
When the battery of the Philips When the battery of the Philips robot vacuum cleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.obot vacuum cleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.
The remote control allows you to control the Robotic Vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. You can tell the robot to start and stop, guide it to any direction, change the cleaning path or ask the robot to go back to the docking station.
The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 min.
Thanks to the 4 cleaning styles, your robot is able to choose an effective and efficient strategy to clean your room.
Thanks to the 2 extra-long brushes, your robot swipes dirt and dust from corners and plinths, and cleans where other robots cannot reach.
The new SmartPro Compact with TriActive XL nozzle has 4 wheels drive system, compared to traditional robots with 2 wheels. The 4-wheels drive helps your robot to cross over thresholds easily.
Extra filter for full year maintenance.
