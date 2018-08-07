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  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
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  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Higher suction power* for a better clean

Discontinued

PowerPro CompactBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8471/61

4
| (9) Reviews
Higher suction power* for a better clean
The new Philips PowerPro Compact delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology and advanced bucket design
See all benefits

With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

Higher suction power* for a better clean

  • 1700W

  • PowerCyclone 4

  • EPA 10 motor filter

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

1700 Watt motor generating 330 Watt suction power

1700 Watt motor generating 330 Watt suction power

The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

9

Reviews

2

07/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Powerful and quiet

[Employee of philipsglobal] I am very happy with this vacuum cleaner. It's not noisy at all and it's quite powerful. It takes me significantly less time to vacuum my apartment than with my previous one. It's very easy to handle and light so I can drag it around the apartment, and doesn't take too much space. I would definitely recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

26/04/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Easy and Simple

This Bagless Vacuum is easy and simple to use. Just bought this product online and is compact without any worry replace bag..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

13/08/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Affordable yet powerful

I really admit that this one is quiet and very powerful suction, makes everything super clean. Though the downside is no brush included which I hope there is for easier cleaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).