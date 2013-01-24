Home
Rechargeable Stick Accessory

FC8078/01
    The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush. Compatible with SpeedPro Max (Aqua) and Series 7000 and 8000 (Aqua).

    Suggested retail price: MYR199.00

    • 1x Mini turbo brush
    Clean soft surfaces fast with motorized and rotating brush

    The Mini Turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Contains

      Mini turbo brush
      1x

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      FC6802, FC6812-FC6814, FC6822, FC6823, FC6826, FC6827, XC7041- XC7043, FC6901-FC6904, FC6908, XC8043, XC8045, XC8047, XC8049, XC8147, XC8149

