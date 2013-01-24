Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

SteamCleaner Multi Replacement kit

FC8055/01
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Replacement kit for SteamCleaner Multi Replacement kit for SteamCleaner Multi Replacement kit for SteamCleaner Multi
    -{discount-value}

    SteamCleaner Multi Replacement kit

    FC8055/01
    Find support for this product

    Replacement kit for SteamCleaner Multi

    Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and durable microfiber pads. Replace every 2 months for the best cleaning results. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR42.00
    Find similar products

    SteamCleaner Multi Replacement kit

    Replacement kit for SteamCleaner Multi

    Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and durable microfiber pads. Replace every 2 months for the best cleaning results. See all benefits

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Replacement kit for SteamCleaner Multi

    Compatible with SteamCleaner Multi FC7008…FC7012

    • 2 washable micro-fiber pads
    • Easy to attach and remove
    • Replace every 6 months
    • Compatible with FC7008-10-12

    Technical Specifications

    • Contains

      Washable microfiber pads
      • 1x Blue
      • 1x Yellow

    • Compatibility

      SteamCleaner Multi
      • FC7008
      • FC7010
      • FC7012

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      • -{discount-value}

      Recently viewed products

        • -{discount-value}

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item