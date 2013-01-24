Home
AquaTrio vacuum cleaner exchange brushes

FC8054/02
    AquaTrio vacuum cleaner exchange brushes

    FC8054/02

    Renew for perfect performance

    Renew the perfect performance and keep hygiene high by exchanging the AquaTrio vacuum cleaner brushes every 6 months. The uniquely developed microfiber brushes clean and absorb with maximum capacity, while being gentle to your floors. See all benefits

      Renew for perfect performance

      For optimal cleaning results replace every 6months

      • 2 washable micro-fiber brushes
      • For all hard and wooden floors
      • Replace every 6 months
      Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes of your Philips vacuum cleaner delivers 6700 rpm to effectively remove all dirt and stains.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for

        AquaTrioPro
        • FC7080
        • FC7088
        • FC7090
        • FC7070

          • Not suitable for any soft floors like carpets, carpet tiles, rugs etc. or wooden floors that are not suitable for wet mopping