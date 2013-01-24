Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

disposable dust bag

FC8046/03
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag
    -{discount-value}

    disposable dust bag

    FC8046/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR17.00

    disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR17.00

    disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Vaccum cleaner bags
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      The original Philips dust bag

      • 6 bags + 2 foam filters
      • 1 AFS micro filter
      • 1 motor protection filter
      • Compatible with ia FC8334...49

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of dust bags
        6
        Number of motor filters
        1
        Number of AFS micro filters
        2 (1 x FC833x; 1 x FC834x)
        Disposable dust bags for
        FC8334 - FC8349

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item