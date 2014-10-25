2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC7020/61
Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort.
2-in-1: sweeps & steams
30s heat-up time
2 microfiber pads
All hard floors
The Philips Steam Plus saves you time during the cleaning process. Although effectively removing visible and invisible dirt, Steam Plus leaves the floor virtually dry.
The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.
The SteamPlus works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residues on your floor.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
Christine
25/10/2014
Australia
This product is very useful and helpful.
The product ensures clean carpet and tiles. It sweeps and picks up particles from carpets.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam Plus FC7020/01 Sweep and Steam Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam Plus FC7020/01 Sweep and Steam Cleaner
James
05/04/2016
Singapore
Good but can be better
Excellent product. It does what I wanted. A few things to improve : 1. The power cord if longer will be ideal 2. It is very prone to tripping over the power cord due to the position of the wire and the way you handle the item. You (and your R&D) need to have real life use to see the problem 3. The "velcro" become worn out easily and does not stick to the pad (doesn't really matter once you start steaming) Overall, this is an excellent item.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam Plus FC7020/61 Sweep and Steam Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam Plus FC7020/61 Sweep and Steam Cleaner
KLTH
22/02/2018
Singapore
Heating element
Thorough cleaning. Keep the place clean and dry. Lightened my housework.
This review was made for Steam Plus FC7020/61 Sweep and Steam Cleaner
This review was made for Steam Plus FC7020/61 Sweep and Steam Cleaner
Tested with common household bacteria by external certified.