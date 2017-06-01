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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Uno Stick vacuum cleaner FC6170/81
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Uno Stick vacuum cleaner FC6170/81

Discontinued

PowerPro UnoStick vacuum cleaner

FC6170/81

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner

The new Philips PowerPro Uno offers you the best cleaning results on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for maximum performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go.

See all benefits

PowerCyclone Technology and TriActive Turbo Nozzle

Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner

  • Cordless

  • 25.2 V

  • Bagless

As powerful as a traditional 2000 W vacuum cleaner

As powerful as a traditional 2000 W vacuum cleaner

The performance of PowerPro Duo is as strong as a 2000 W vacuum cleaner. Tested internally by Philips. Compared to a FC8632.

PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/06/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

The adapter is poor and must get it at service store. Very troublesome.

I find this product is good. It should have mounting as it easily fall. The adapter to charge easily spoilt and troublesome to get it from any store even Philips store also not selling. Frustrated!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/01 Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/01 Stick vacuum cleaner

28/10/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Meet most of my requirement

Light and easy to use.Cordless with no wire hinderance. Not that noisy. Good suction with option for maximum power as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner

13/10/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent

I have two dogs and they love being inside our home with us. This vacuum cleaner is the best by far for picking up dirt and hair. And it's brilliant because it is cordless which makes life a great deal easier. I have already recommended it to friends!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested internally by Philips. Compared to FC8632.