2 year warranty
Discontinued
Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner
The new Philips PowerPro Uno offers you the best cleaning results on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for maximum performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go.
Cordless
25.2 V
Bagless
The performance of PowerPro Duo is as strong as a 2000 W vacuum cleaner. Tested internally by Philips. Compared to a FC8632.
The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Peter
01/06/2017
Malaysia
The adapter is poor and must get it at service store. Very troublesome.
I find this product is good. It should have mounting as it easily fall. The adapter to charge easily spoilt and troublesome to get it from any store even Philips store also not selling. Frustrated!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/01 Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/01 Stick vacuum cleaner
musman
28/10/2016
Malaysia
Meet most of my requirement
Light and easy to use.Cordless with no wire hinderance. Not that noisy. Good suction with option for maximum power as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner
Karrie
13/10/2016
Malaysia
Excellent
I have two dogs and they love being inside our home with us. This vacuum cleaner is the best by far for picking up dirt and hair. And it's brilliant because it is cordless which makes life a great deal easier. I have already recommended it to friends!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Uno FC6170/81 Stick vacuum cleaner
Tested internally by Philips. Compared to FC8632.