Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner
The new Philips PowerPro Uno offers you the best cleaning results on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for maximum performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The performance of PowerPro Duo is as strong as a 2000 W vacuum cleaner. Tested internally by Philips. Compared to a FC8632.
The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.
The powerful 25.2 V Lithium-Ion batteries have longer-lasting power and a quicker charging time than standard batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.
The PowerPro Uno has a durable foam filter; it can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.
The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.
The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.
PowerPro Uno is designed to reach everywhere, so you can easily clean under the couch, bed or table without effort.
The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust directly into the dust bin. Thanks to its One-step easy emptying system you can simply empty the dust bucket without touching the dirt, avoiding complicated processes. Easy to empty and hygienic to clean.
Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorized brush, you can now remove animal hair from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.
