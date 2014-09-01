Search terms

PowerPro Uno

Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6170/01
  • Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner
    PowerPro Uno Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6170/01
    Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner

    The new Philips PowerPro Uno offers you the best cleaning results on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for maximum performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

      Equal cleaning performance to 2000W vacuum cleaner

      PowerCyclone Technology and TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      • Cordless
      • 25.2 V
      • Bagless
      As powerful as a traditional 2000 W vacuum cleaner

      As powerful as a traditional 2000 W vacuum cleaner

      The performance of PowerPro Duo is as strong as a 2000 W vacuum cleaner. Tested internally by Philips. Compared to a FC8632.

      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

      Powerful 25.2 V Lithium batteries for quick charging

      Powerful 25.2 V Lithium batteries for quick charging

      The powerful 25.2 V Lithium-Ion batteries have longer-lasting power and a quicker charging time than standard batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

      Washable foam filter for long-life performance

      Washable foam filter for long-life performance

      The PowerPro Uno has a durable foam filter; it can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

      Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

      Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

      PowerPro Uno is designed to reach everywhere, so you can easily clean under the couch, bed or table without effort.

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust directly into the dust bin. Thanks to its One-step easy emptying system you can simply empty the dust bucket without touching the dirt, avoiding complicated processes. Easy to empty and hygienic to clean.

      The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

      The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

      Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorized brush, you can now remove animal hair from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

      Technical Specifications

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      • Design

        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber
        Color
        Black Matt

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        215x253x1150  mm
        Weight of product
        3.2  kg

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        25.2  V
        Runtime
        50  minute(s)

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.6  L

          • Tested internally by Philips. Compared to FC8632.
