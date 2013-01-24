Home
Series 5000

Fully automatic espresso machines

EP5335/10
  • 6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy 6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy 6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy
    Series 5000 Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP5335/10
    6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR3,999.00

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • 6 Beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Stainless Steel
      • AquaClean
      Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips, including café au lait

      Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

      Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. The LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed in the round frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature.

      LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

      Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

      Both parts of LatteGo are dishwasher safe

      For your convenience, you can put LatteGo in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Storage lid on LatteGo keeps your milk fresh in the fridge

      For easy and convenient storage in the fridge or outside you can use the dedicated storage lid for LatteGo

      Individually adjust and save your favorite coffee varieties

      To set the volume of any beverage, press and hold the button of the beverage until the display shows the MEMO icon. Press the OK button when the cup contains the desired amount. When you brew a recipe, the selected aroma strength is automatically saved.

      Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

      Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

      The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        Type of carafe
        LatteGo
        Milk Solution
        LatteGo
        User Interface
        Basic Display

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26  L
        Capacity waste container
        15  servings
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        150  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Color & Finishing
        Stainless Steel
        Cord length
        >100  cm
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Weight of product
        7.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        221 x 340 x 430  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  g
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        User Profiles
        1
        Temperature settings
        3
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Cappuccino
        • Coffee
        • Milk froth
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Café au Lait
        • Americano
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)