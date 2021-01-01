Search terms

Philips 4300 Series

Fully automatic espresso machines

EP4346/70
  8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

    8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • 8 Beverages
      • LatteGo milk solution
      • Black
      • TFT display
      Enjoy 8 coffees at your fingertips,including latte macchiato

      Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappuccino, your fully automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result without any fuss in no time.

      Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

      Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

      Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

      There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

      Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

      Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

      The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups, from coarse to ultra-fine.

      Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

      For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 2 user profiles

      Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 2 user profiles

Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with two user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania
        Designed in
        Italy

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85 - 145  mm
        Milk Solution
        LatteGo
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • LatteGo
        • Drip tray
        Type of display
        TFT

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • AquaClean filter
        • Grease tube
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Voltage
        230  V
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26  L
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Capacity waste container
        12  servings
        Weight of product
        8  kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        275  g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Max. cup height
        150  mm
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15  bar
        Product dimensions
        246x372x433  mm
        Finishing
        Spraypainted Silver specchiato

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        User Profiles
        • 2
        • Guest
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Cappuccino
        • Coffee
        • Milk froth
        • Ristretto
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Café au Lait
        • Americano
        • Caffé crema
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Aroma Seal
        yes
        Guided descaling
        yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Power consumption brewing
        1500  W
        Recyclable packaging material
        > 95%

          • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
          • *Based on 70-82 °C.
          • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.