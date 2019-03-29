Search terms

  • 3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
    -{discount-value}

    Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP2230/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: MYR3,399.00

    Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

    • 3 Beverages
    • LatteGo
    • Matte black
    • Touch display
    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

    The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

    Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

    Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

    Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

    Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

    LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

    LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

    Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

    Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

    The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

    Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

    Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

    Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Made in Romania or China, please check the country of manufacture on the device or on the packaging.​
      Designed in
      Italy

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      3
      Grinder Settings
      12
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      Yes
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Hot water
      • Cappuccino
      • Coffee
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Other features

      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Aroma Seal
      yes
      Guided descaling
      yes
      AquaClean
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness test strip
      • AquaClean filter
      • Grease tube
      • LatteGo storage lid

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      100  cm
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.26  L
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  L
      Capacity waste container
      12  servings
      Weight of product
      8  kg
      Coffee bean capacity
      275  g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Pump pressure
      15  bar
      Color & Finishing
      • Black
      • Matte Black
      Product dimensions
      246x371x433  mm

    • General specifications

      Adjustable spout height
      85-145  mm
      Milk Solution
      LatteGo
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Drip tray
      • LatteGo
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean filter compatible
      User Interface
      Touch screen display

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Energy label
      A-class
      Recycled materials
      >95  %
      Power consumption brewing
      1500  W

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
    • *Based on 70-82 °C.
    • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.