  2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
    Series 1200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP1220/00

    2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

    Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,499.00

    Series 1200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

    Thanks to the intuitive touch display

    • 2 beverages
    • Classic Milk Frother
    • Matte black
    • Touch display
    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

    The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

    The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

    Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Automatic descaling for your convenience

    Automatic descaling for your convenience

    It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

    Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Made in Romania or China, please check the country of manufacture on the device or on the packaging.​
      Designed in
      Italy

    • Customization

      Grinder Settings
      12
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      Yes
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Hot water
      • Coffee
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Other features

      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Guided descaling
      yes
      AquaClean
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Grease tube
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness test strip

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      100  cm
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  L
      Capacity waste container
      12  servings
      Weight of product
      7.5  kg
      Coffee bean capacity
      275  g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Pump pressure
      15  bar
      Color & Finishing
      Black
      Product dimensions
      246x371x433  mm

    • General specifications

      Adjustable spout height
      85 - 145  mm
      Milk Solution
      Classic Milk Frother
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Classic milk frother
      • Drip tray
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean filter compatible
      User Interface
      Touch screen display

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Energy label
      A-class
      Power consumption brewing
      1500  W
      Recyclable packaging material
      >95  %

    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
    • *Based on 70-82 °C.
