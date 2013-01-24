Home
5000 Series

Steam iron

DST5040/86
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

      Built to perform, day after day

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate lasts 4 times longer*

      • 2600 W power
      • 45 g/min continuous steam
      • 200 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Water tank capacity
        320 ml
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.255 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.2x16.7x13.7 cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.2x14.7x12.7 cm

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        200 g
        Power
        2600 W
        Water spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        45 g/min

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate