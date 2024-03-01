Search terms

    1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.

    Suggested retail price: MYR99.00

      Fast and convenient

      Less water refills required*

      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Variable steam setting
      • Up to 65g of steam boost
      • Kills 99.99% bacteria**
      • Calc-clean
      Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam up to 18 g/min and 65g of steam boost for fast crease removal.

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      250ml water tank lets you iron more garments with less refills

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Calc-clean for extending irons life

      Eco Mode for reduced power consumption for cost saving and sustainability.

      1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        On mode (ECO mode)
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Product dimensions
        26.0 x 11.1 x 13.6  cm
        Cord length
        1.6  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        250  ml
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Control
        Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Less than 45 secs

      • Easily removes creases

        Steam boost for the most stubborn creases
        65  g/min
        Continuous high steam for better crease removal
        18  g/min

      • Smooth gliding

        Non-stick soleplate
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          • *compared to Philips Featherlight Plus
          • **Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.
