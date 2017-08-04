2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS8500/12
Exceptional sound quality and style
The elegant & chic Philips docking sepaker delivers stunning sound from your iPhone/ iPod with PureDigital technology. Enjoy advanced control with proximity sensor and intuitive remote that complements speaker design and finishing.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.
The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.
3.8
of 5
13
Reviews
MalcLondon
04/08/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic sound
Having tried a few inferior products, this is near perfection. Great bass, clear sound and plenty of power. I love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
MadDogMcQ
11/07/2012
United Kingdom
HARD TO BEAT!!!
I took my iPod Touch to a few stores and plugged it into the docking stations on display. To be honest, I went straight to all the "high end" gear first, expecting amazing sound, but every single one of them sounded poor at higher volumes. Very flabby bass (which I hate). Then I moved down to the cheaper end just out of curiosity and discovered the Philips DS8500. WOW!!! It blew my socks off not only because it sounded FAR better than all the others, but because it cost half or less! I bought it to take to our holiday home but I liked it so much, I kept it for me in my home office. The point is, DO NOT buy one of these docking stations until you've literally plugged your iPod into it and auditioned it. You'll be amazed by the rich sound of the Philips. Personally, I've not had an issue with remotes, so it's 5-Star all the way!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
gruck
14/09/2012
US
Verified buyer
Great Speaker Dock
Excellent sound quality, great design, has a nice remote and works with an I-pad, I-pod and I have an I-phone 4S and works with that. I also like the fact that it charges my phone while playing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker