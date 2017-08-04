I took my iPod Touch to a few stores and plugged it into the docking stations on display. To be honest, I went straight to all the "high end" gear first, expecting amazing sound, but every single one of them sounded poor at higher volumes. Very flabby bass (which I hate). Then I moved down to the cheaper end just out of curiosity and discovered the Philips DS8500. WOW!!! It blew my socks off not only because it sounded FAR better than all the others, but because it cost half or less! I bought it to take to our holiday home but I liked it so much, I kept it for me in my home office. The point is, DO NOT buy one of these docking stations until you've literally plugged your iPod into it and auditioned it. You'll be amazed by the rich sound of the Philips. Personally, I've not had an issue with remotes, so it's 5-Star all the way!