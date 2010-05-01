Search terms

docking speaker

DS8500/12
  Exceptional sound quality and style
    The elegant & chic Philips docking sepaker delivers stunning sound from your iPhone/ iPod with PureDigital technology. Enjoy advanced control with proximity sensor and intuitive remote that complements speaker design and finishing.

      Exceptional sound quality and style

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

      Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

      Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

      Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers’ requirements

      Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

      Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

      The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

      Great look with or without iPod/iPhone docked

      Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this set is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod classic
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        DockStudio
        Free download from App store
        Yes
        Compatibility
        • iPhone OS 3.0
        • iPhone OS 4
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer
        • wake up to music
        • wake up to nature sounds
        • wake up to photo
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        Worldwide weather forecast
        Yes

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down
        Output power
        2 x 15 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        2 x 3" full range woofers
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
        • power cord
        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        Quick start guide
        Warranty
        • Warranty Certificate
        • World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        3.1  kg
        Packaging depth
        158  mm
        Packaging height
        220  mm
        Packaging width
        484  mm
        Weight
        2.3  kg
        Main unit depth
        139  mm
        Main unit height
        158  mm
        Main unit width
        421  mm

