Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Fidelio

SoundSphere mini docking speakers

DS6600/10
Fidelio
Overall Rating / 5
Fidelio
  • Feel the emotions of a live performance Feel the emotions of a live performance Feel the emotions of a live performance
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Philips Fidelio SoundSphere mini docking speakers

    DS6600/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Feel the emotions of a live performance

    Bring life back into your music with deeper & more sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology with the Philips DS6600/10. Dock iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to PC to enjoy the sound of your content. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR1,799.00

    Philips Fidelio SoundSphere mini docking speakers

    Feel the emotions of a live performance

    Bring life back into your music with deeper & more sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology with the Philips DS6600/10. Dock iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to PC to enjoy the sound of your content. See all benefits

    Feel the emotions of a live performance

    Bring life back into your music with deeper & more sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology with the Philips DS6600/10. Dock iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to PC to enjoy the sound of your content. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR1,799.00

    Philips Fidelio SoundSphere mini docking speakers

    Feel the emotions of a live performance

    Bring life back into your music with deeper & more sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology with the Philips DS6600/10. Dock iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to PC to enjoy the sound of your content. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Speakers & headsets
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      with this docking speaker

      • for iPod/iPhone
      SoundSphere for natural, deeper and wider sound impression

      SoundSphere for natural, deeper and wider sound impression

      Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing before you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimized interference and even more natural sound.

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analyzed and optimized to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.

      Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimizing air turbulence that may cause distortion.

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      2x25W RMS total output power

      2x25W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Sophisticated design with high-quality aluminum finish

      Sophisticated design with high-quality aluminum finish

      PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

      Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        all iPod and iPhone

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • DockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod Touch, iPhone iOS 4.3 or later

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 2 x 3/4" / 20mm tweeter
        • 2 x 3" / 8cm midwoofer
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 25W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick install guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes
        USB
        for connection to PC

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions
        [speakers] 145 (diameter) x 263 (height) mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        577 x 249 x 217 mm
        Product weight
        3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        4.2  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick install guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item