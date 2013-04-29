Search terms

docking speaker

DS1400/12
    Sound that fits your home

    Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

    Suggested retail price: MYR499.00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • USB port for charging
      • 6W
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

      Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

      Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod or iPhone when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.

      Charge second mobile device via USB port

      Charge second mobile device via USB port

      For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

      Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        Compatibility
        iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S Plus
        • iPhone SE

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • ClockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Clock
        analog display, digital display, digital display with slideshow background

      • Sound

        Output power
        6 W RMS
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Connectivity

        USB port
        for charging any mobile device

      • Convenience

        Clock
        • Digital
        • 24/12 hour display
        Date
        MMDD/DDMM

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        141 x 95 x 133  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        169 x 194 x 123 mm
        Product weight
        0.67  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.78  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

