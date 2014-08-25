ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP3602U/10

Recharge multiple times on the go

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time. Ultra fast charge with 2.1A.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Recharge multiple times on the go

  • Universal

5V/2.1A fast charging

Power-indicator light to confirm status at a glance

The power LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

Technical Specifications

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.