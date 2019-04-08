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2 year warranty

All series

  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha

Discontinued

1000 seriesPush pull smart door lock

DDL111LAGSB/97

Wonderful life starts from Alpha

With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open.

See all benefits

Full automatic: more safety & freedom

Wonderful life starts from Alpha

  • Intuitive push-pull use

  • System wake-up by manual touch

  • Auto Locking Function

Enjoy the reassurance with each close

Enjoy the reassurance with each close

Philips Alpha-5HB employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.

Higher reliability and security

Higher reliability and security

Lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock and is compared to the heart of a lock. Class C lock cylinder employs multiple antitheft technologies with unique design of the pin tumbler and vane structure, and is able to give high performance on preventing technical lockpicking.

Security is never forgotten

Security is never forgotten

In dual verification mode, you can use a combination of any two access methods among fingerprint, PIN code and key tag to ensure double-layer security for your home.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. May be less depending on the actual usage.

  2. Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.