Push pull smart door lock

DDL111LAGGB/97
Overall Rating
    Push pull smart door lock

    DDL111LAGGB/97
    Wonderful life starts from Alpha

    With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open. See all benefits

    With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open. See all benefits

      Wonderful life starts from Alpha

      Full automatic: more safety & freedom

      • Intuitive push-pull use
      • System wake-up by manual touch
      • Auto Locking Function
      Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

      Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

      Philips EasyKey Alpha employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.

      C grade lock cylinder: Higher reliability and security

      C grade lock cylinder: Higher reliability and security

      Lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock and is compared to the heart of a lock. C grade lock cylinder employs multiple antitheft technologies with unique design of the pin tumbler and vane structure, and is able to give high performance on preventing technical lockpicking.

      Dual verification unlocking: Security is never forgotten

      Dual verification unlocking: Security is never forgotten

      In dual verification mode, you can use a combination of any two factors (fingerprint, password and card) as the unlocking solution to ensure doubled security for your home.

      Protect your password security in real time

      Protect your password security in real time

      Philips EasyKey Alpha comes with the feature of Fake PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.

      IML brushed finishing: Smooth and wearable, always like new

      IML brushed finishing: Smooth and wearable, always like new

      The IML brushed surface has the hardness higher than 2H. Besides, it's waterproof, moisture proof and can keep fingerprint residue out.

      Intuitive fingerprinting: Unlock swiftly at one go

      Intuitive fingerprinting: Unlock swiftly at one go

      The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the snesor. You can simply reach out and intuitively touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will definately bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.

      Protect home security at all time

      Protect home security at all time

      Philips EasyKey Alpha is featured with all-around alarm functions which not only improves the anti-theft level of your home and safeguard you and your family in real time, but also reminds you of the door lock status to create convenience for use.

      One-key outside forced lock: Instant alarm upon inside unloc

      One-key outside forced lock: Instant alarm upon inside unloc

      Before leaving home, you can touch the outside forced lock key to enable the function. In this mode, opening the door from inside the room will trigger an alarm. This feature can effectively warn you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.

      Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open the door at one

      Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open the door at one

      The upgraded full automatic mortise makes it possible for instant unlocking right after a successful verification. Once you are recognized, you can directly push or pull the handle to open the door, which greatly simplifies the use of your door lock and brings you a fast and convenient in and out experience.

      Safe handle: No more safety risks, be reassured while away

      Safe handle: No more safety risks, be reassured while away

      You can enable the safe handle function before you leave home. After the door is locked, the indoor handle will be fixed to ensure that nobody could open the door by pushing the indoor handle. This feature can effectively prevents unlocking from indoor, thus eliminating security risks and improves anti-theft performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Access Solution

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Card/Key Tag
        Yes
        Fingerprint
        Yes
        Mechanical Key
        Yes
        Password/PIN Code
        Yes

      • Accessory Parts

        Accessorial Battery
        4 AA alkaline batteries
        Certificate
        Yes
        Drilling Template
        Yes
        Installation Accessories
        Yes
        Mechanical Key
        2 keys
        Mortise
        Yes
        Mounting Plate
        Yes
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Cleaning Pad
        Yes
        Smart Key Tag
        2 cards
        User Manual
        Yes
        Warranty Card
        Yes

      • Design & Appearance

        Color
        Champagne gold
        Emergency Escape Design
        Indoor fast opening mortise
        Ergonomic Design
        Push-pull handle design
        Fingerprint Sensor
        Semiconductor
        Handle
        Push-pull handle
        Main Material
        Zinc alloy and aluminium alloy
        Surface Processing
        Electroplating

      • Easy Operation

        Indicator
        • Door locks status prompt
        • Low battery prompt
        • Mute status prompt
        • Outside forced lock prompt
        • System locking prompt
        Voice Guide
        Human voice guide

      • Installation

        Door Opening Direction
        • Left inward opening
        • Left outward opening
        • Right inward opening
        • Right outward oepning
        Door Thickness
        • 38-60 mm
        • 60-90 mm
        • 90-120 mm
        • Other range*
        Door Type
        • Antitheft door
        • Copper door
        • Wooden door
        Multi-lock Point
        No

      • Lock Capacity

        Card/Key Tag
        Up to 100
        Fingerprint
        Up to 100
        Master PIN Code
        1
        One-time PIN Code
        1
        User PIN Code
        Up to 10

      • Mode

        Operationg Mode
        • Auto mode
        • Manual mode
        System Setup Mode
        • Dual verification mode
        • Normal mode

      • Power Specification

        Battery Type
        Alkaline Batteries
        Emergency Power Supply
        5V power bank
        Maximum Batteries Capacity
        8 batteries
        Power Supply
        4 AA batteries
        Time of Use
        10 months*
        Working Voltage
        4.5-6V

      • Smart Lock Functions

        Alarm Function
        • Anti-dismantle alarm
        • Outside forced lock alarm
        Locking Function
        • Indoor deadlock
        • System locking
        Mortise
        • Full auto mortise
        • Hidden C-grade lock cylinder
        Safety Function
        • Dual verification
        • Fake PIN code
        • Outside forced lock function
        • Safe handle funtion

          • May be less depending on the actual usage.
          • Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.