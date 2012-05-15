Search terms

    Sound tower

    Bring out the best from your CD or iPod/iPhone/iPad with wide, immersive & crystal-clear sound - thanks to LivingSound & PureDigital. This 3.1 Philips DCM5090/10 Docking system features a subwoofer, 200W power output & an easy-to-use dock.

    Suggested retail price: MYR1,999.00

    Philips Fidelio docking sound system DCM5090/10

      Sound tower

      Obsessed with sound

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

      LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

      Philips' patent-pending LivingSound vastly expands the sweet spot (the ideal listening location in your room) so you can enjoy truly immersive music over a wider area. Combining various sound processes, LivingSound recovers the richness and spatial details of the soundstage that are often lost with a compact stereo system. The effect is a larger than expected sweet spot - one that is extensively and evenly distributed around the room. Now your music enjoyment is not confined to the traditionally narrow area anymore. Enjoy optimum stereo sound in a wider area.

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      200W RMS total output power

      200W RMS total output power

      This system has 200W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle

      Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPad 2

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        200W
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • LivingSound
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 5" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        No. of built-in speakers
        4
        Subwoofer types
        passive

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPad

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        RDS
        • Program Type
        • Station Name
        • RDS Clock Set
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        FM Antenna
        3.5mm stereo line in
        MP3 Link
        Rear Connections
        AUX in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • USB alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        Clock
        • On main display
        • sleep timer
        Display Type
        VFD display
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Charging device
        • iPad
        • iPhone
        • iPod
        Display type
        VFD display

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        Quick start guide
        English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
        Remote control
        Yes
        User Manual
        16 languages
        Cables/Connection
        • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
        • power cord
        Others
        User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        398  mm
        Packaging Height
        1130  mm
        Packaging Width
        422  mm
        Gross weight
        18  kg
        Net weight
        14.5  kg
        Main unit depth
        350  mm
        Main unit height
        978  mm
        Main unit width
        350  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause
        Playback media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • USB flash drive
        • WMA-CD

